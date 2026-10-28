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Lucas Bergvall to leave Tottenham for Barcelona? Spanish giants interested in huge move

Lucas Bergvall to leave Tottenham for Barcelona? Spanish giants interested in huge move
Lucas Bergvall to leave Tottenham for Barcelona? Spanish giants interested in huge moveEvery Second Media / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Tottenham could lose Lucas Bergvall to Barcelona as the Spanish side plans a January move.

Bergvall is a technically gifted Swedish midfielder who chose Tottenham over Barcelona in 2024. Now, just two years later, the La Liga club are keen to draw him away once more as per reports.

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The 20-year-old signed a new contract in September 2026, despite asking to leave the side back in June after a lack of game time in North London.

Barcelona are said to be weighing up a €67M offer for the young playmaker, but no confirmation of an official bid or negotiations have been made just yet.

In addition to the Blaugrana, Napoli and Juventus are also among Bergvall's admirers and reports state a loan move could be agreed to allow him a chance to flourish elsewhere.

For now, Tottenham have no reason to sell after the devastating injury to James Maddison means Roberto De Zerbi's side are lacking numbers in the middle of the park.

If he did make the switch, Bergvall would face Rodri, Pedri, Gavi, Marc Bernal and Frenkie de Jong as competition in midfield at Barcelona. Game time would not come easy, and the youngster will have a lot to think about as the January transfer window approaches.

Bergvall is currently sidelined for Tottenham due to a knee injury, with the midfielder not expected to be back until the clash with Leeds, a game where Barcelona may be keeping a close eye on him.

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Lucas BergvallRoberto De ZerbiJames MaddisonBarcelonaTottenhamJuventusPremier LeagueFootball transfersLaLiga

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