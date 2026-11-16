Germany advanced to the League A play-offs of the UEFA Nations League with a 5-0 thumping of long-time rivals the Netherlands, who will join Die Nationalelf in the next stage despite this humbling result.

The early exchanges were a real indication of the quality of these sides, who faced off for a milestone 50th time tonight.

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Applying the finishing touch was a different story, though, and Crysencio Summerville slipped at the vital moment, before Kai Havertz headed too close to the goalkeeper at the other end.

Donyell Malen then also failed to break the deadlock, with Cody Gakpo’s cross too heavy for him to contort and find the net at an open back post.

Derry Scherhant had been something of a revelation on Germany’s left wing since he was first called up in September, and his 16th shot in just four international appearances thumped against the post to leave him still without a first goal for his country. But that search didn’t last much longer, with the Freiburg man receiving the ball from Joshua Kimmich, entering the box, and shifting it onto his right, where he struck a perfect whipped shot into the far top corner.

That opener must have shocked the visitors, who capitulated in the face of a rampant Germany in the second half.

A moment of magic made it two, as Florian Wirtz battled to win it back from Denzel Dumfries just outside the area, before firing a rocket which cannoned in off Bart Verbruggen’s right post.

Nico Schlotterbeck quickly put the result beyond question by stooping to meet Brajan Gruda’s free-kick delivery and directing his header into the net.

And the scoreline was given even more shine when Gruda raced down the right and hustled into the area to poke it back to Wirtz, who got his second by jabbing into the roof of the net.

Those two sublime assists by Gruda warranted one of his own, which came when he finished off the rebound from Scherhant’s strike that bounced off the near post.

Match momentum Flashscore

It’s the largest margin of victory in this storied fixture - and the Oranje’s heaviest defeat to any opponent - since these sides met in 1959, and sees Germany go from third at the beginning of the night to top the group. It's also the Netherlands' heaviest-ever defeat in a competitive match.

The Dutch are fortunate to still advance as a result of their superior goal difference over Greece, who become the first side in Nations League history to collect 11 points but fail to finish in their group’s top two.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brajan Gruda (Germany)