The incredible 1,444-day streak the Netherlands can end against Germany tonight

The Netherlands haven't been the most consistent in recent times. From a third-place finish at the 2014 FIFA World Cup to not competing in either of the two following tournaments and reaching the semifinals of Euro 2024.

But they have been a pillar of consistency in one specific area.

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When Ronald Koeman returned as the Netherlands manager in March 2023, the former Everton and Barcelona boss could lean on the fact that his side had always performed admirably against fellow top nations. In his first term, Oranje lost six and won four of their 13 games against nations ranked in the top 25 of the FIFA World Ranking.

That whole reputation changed in his second term. The Netherlands were no longer a fear factor and regressed massively, failing to win even one of their 15 games against top-25 teams. The balance: seven draws, eight losses, 20 goals scored and 32 conceded.

The Netherlands' results against top-25 teams in Ronald Koeman's second tenure Flashscore

New beginnings

The last time the Netherlands beat a top-25 team was on December 3rd, 2022, when they beat the USA in the round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Oranje won 3-1, thanks to goals from Denzel Dumfries, Daley Blind, and Memphis Depay. That dates their last top win to 1,444 days ago.

Times have changed since the 2026 World Cup, however - Koeman stepped down, and Xavi stepped in. The Netherlands are currently atop their UEFA Nations League group with 11 points from five games and are as good as guaranteed to progress to the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, they're still looking for that top-ranked win.

From the group opponents, only Germany are ranked in the top 25 of the FIFA World Rankings. At the time of their first meeting, an entertaining 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, Germany were ranked 12th. The two rivals meet again on Monday evening, with the Netherlands 9th and Germany 13th, meaning that Oranje could finally break their top-25 curse.

The Netherlands and Germany kick off their final game of the UEFA Nations League group phase at 20.45 CEST on Monday, November 16th.