Xavi wants Netherlands stars to carry Greece win into 'fantastic test' against Germany

Netherlands boss Xavi believes his side has what it takes to beat Germany just as comprehensively as they did Greece.

The Netherlands well and truly thumped Greece 7-0 in their previous UEFA Nations League game on Friday (November 13).

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Xavi’s side sit top of Group A2 with 11 points from their five games as they prepare to face off against Jurgen Klopp’s Germany.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Xavi told his players to go out and enjoy themselves, just like they did against Greece.

"The players enjoyed themselves against Greece and they want to do that again against Germany," Xavi said.

"I am so proud of them. I am convinced that they can be good again. We know how it should be done. We need to bring in even more continuity.

"Now that I am (the) coach, I feel the rivalry (with Germany). That is why it is so important for us. It is a fantastic test.

"It is difficult to surprise other coaches, and certainly Jurgen Klopp. He is one of the best coaches of recent years," Xavi added.

"It will be a big challenge. They have to win. It is a big test."