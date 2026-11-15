Xavi confirms Frenkie de Jong ruled out of Netherlands clash with Germany

Netherlands boss Xavi has confirmed Frenkie De Jong will miss their UEFA Nations League clash with Germany on Monday (November 16).

The Netherlands well and truly thumped Greece 7-0 in their previous UEFA Nations League game on Friday (November 13).

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De Jong was substituted at half time against Greece after picking up a seemingly minor knock.

Xavi’s side sit top of Group A2 with 11 points from their five games as they prepare to face off against Jurgen Klopp’s Germany.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the game, Xavi has now confirmed that midfielder De Jong, 29, won’t be able to feature due to injury.

“His injury is very slight, but he will not be able to play tomorrow,” the former Barcelona player and manager confirmed.

'He told me he can't play, so that's it.”

Xavi was also quick to reassure Barcelona, adding: "The FC Barcelona doctor (Dr. Ricard Pruna) is one of my best friends in football; it's a matter of communication.”