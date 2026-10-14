Why Tottenham's Pedro Porro could be ideal for Barcelona

The way that Barcelona are playing at the moment, it's little wonder that players are being linked with the Catalan giants each and every week.

Who wouldn't want to play for a team that has played 10 games in all competitions in the 2026/27 campaign and won all 10?

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Pedro Porro wants to move back to Spain

A team that has scored an astonishing 34 league goals in eight games, and nine more in two Champions League matches.

Whether or not Hansi Flick's side go on to win one or more trophies will probably be down to how many injuries the squad sustains over the course of the season, because at the moment there doesn't appear to be any team in Spain or in Europe capable of living with them.

Barcelona's current league position Flashscore

Pedro Porro, who initially made his name at Barca's Catalan rivals Girona, would seem to be angling for a move back to that part of Spain, with rumours there suggesting that the current Tottenham Hotspur right-back would jump at the chance to team up with Rodri and Lamine Yamal et al.

Given that regular right-back Jules Kounde appears to be out of favour under Flick at present, and Joao Cancelo has shown how adept he is at playing as a right-footed left-back, there are reasons to believe that there could be a vacancy on the right side of Barca's defence.

Contract until 2031 could prove an issue for Barcelona

At 27, Porro is at the right age and has just the right amount of experience to prove to be an asset for the Catalan giants, though his contract with the North Londoners, which runs until 2031, might prove to be an issue.

Spurs are languishing near the foot of the Premier League, without a win to their name and only three points from six matches, so it's perfectly understandable why the Spaniard would seek a move home at this point in his career.

Even if Roberto De Zerbi manages to turn things around, which is by no means guaranteed at this point, there's little likelihood of silverware being earned at the club this season.

From a Barcelona perspective, Kounde would have to be moved on as a bare minimum, with fellow full-back, Alejandro Balde, also needing to make way in order to free up the funds that would likely be required to tempt the Tottenham hierarchy into doing business.

Decent tackling success

Porro's current market value is €45m, but have his performances over the past year or so justified such a price tag? Would Barca even be willing to come to the negotiating table at that price?

Since the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign, no one has been involved in more matches where Spurs have earned a clean sheet than Porro's 15.

Pedro Porro's recent player ratings Flashscore

With 99 tackles attempted during that period, only combative midfielder Joao Palhinha has attempted more.

A 64.65% success rate in this regard might not be the highest on paper, but when one considers that those with slightly higher percentages have attempted at least 40 fewer tackles, it gives some perspective on Porro's excellence.

Porro has to tone down his exuberance

Add in 48 interceptions and 131 clearances, both the second-highest in the Spurs squad, and one begins to build a picture as to how important the Spaniard is for the Lilywhites.

Given his natural competitiveness, Porro's 14 yellow cards since the start of 25/26 - the most in the Spurs squad - isn't really a surprise, but he'll need to rein in that exuberance if he wants to be a success at Barcelona.

The third-most one-on-ones contested in the squad (369) and the second-most won (189), for a 51.22% success rate, is another impressive string to his bow, as are his 193 ball recoveries, the second-most of any player from the beginning of last season, and only just behind Rodrigo Bentancur (198).

At Barcelona, defenders aren't expected to just know how to defend either.

Alves and Alba are the perfect example for Porro to follow

In a team that enjoys passing their opponents off the park, the full-back position is one where the incumbents are expected to join the attack at every possible opportunity. Think of Dani Alves and Jordi Alba as the best examples of this type of player.

Though Porro couldn't yet consider himself in their class, he does love to get forward for Spurs. He would need to improve fairly drastically on a 3.45% shot conversion rate, and an ok if not fantastic, 35% shot accuracy, however.

At least his passing appears to be more than acceptable.

The 994 forward passes that he's made, 807 of which ended in the final third, are both, by a distance, the best showings in the Spurs squad.

Although more generally his 75.17% pass completion rate is one of the lowest in the squad - and would also have to be improved upon - Porro has attempted 2,118 passes since the start of last season, and only Micky Van De Ven has attempted more (2,531).

Pedro Porro's recent absences Flashscore

Van De Ven is also the only player to mirror Porro's 50 appearances since August 2025, which shows how well the latter can deal with the physical aspects of the modern game, without succumbing to injury.

That amount of availability is another tick in the plus column for the player, as are his 71 chances created; the most of any Spurs player.

Just one more reason for him to pique the interest of the Barca hierarchy.