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Chelsea told price for Barcelona target

Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso.Profimedia

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso could dive into the January transfer market to bolster his squad.

The Spanish coach brought in Jordan Henderson, Valentin Barco and Morgan Rogers as part of a midfield revamp over the summer, as Andrey Santos headed off to Manchester United and Enzo Fernandez completed a Premier League transfer record move to Manchester City.

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That means Alonso is still on the hunt for midfield reinforcements and he could make a bold swoop for Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong is yet to feature for Barca so far this season, after picking up an injury on Netherlands duty at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the Catalans are keen to bring him back into their squad this month.

The Blues have been quoted a fee in the region of £50M, as De Jong is under contract until, and he will need to be seriously convinced over an exit.

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