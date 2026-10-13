Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Man United handed major injury boost with key defender set for return

Chelsea told price for Barcelona target

Manchester United close to agreement with potential Michael Carrick replacement

Man United to scout January target in Champions League showdown

Most read on Flashscore News

Qualifier Han Shi stuns rising star Alexandra Eala in first round of Wuhan Open

Ballon d'Or 2026: Where to watch, the favourites, past winners and records

Champions League LIVE: Viking claim famous late draw vs Bayern, Club Brugge stun Inter

Swiatek determined to finish year on high despite being set to miss out on WTA Finals

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return

Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain return
Pedro Porro keen on ditching Tottenham for Spain returnREUTERS

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is reportedly keen on leaving the club and returning to Spain.

The 27-year-old had a stellar World Cup with Spain over the summer but is yet to really get going at club level so far this season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Porro has played just four of Tottenham’s eight games so far this season as they sit down in 19th with just three points.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Porro is looking to leave Spurs and secure a move back to his home country in the near future.

The full-back only signed a new deal with Tottenham in the summer, signing terms that would keep him at the club until 2031.

It’s understood that Barcelona are keen on granting Porro his wish.

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Pedro PorroTottenhamPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Arsenal set Gyokeres exit price if Alvarez agrees January exit

Chelsea told price for Barcelona target

Real Madrid pushing to get deal for Man United sensation JJ Gabriel over the line