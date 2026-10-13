Tottenham defender Pedro Porro is reportedly keen on leaving the club and returning to Spain.

The 27-year-old had a stellar World Cup with Spain over the summer but is yet to really get going at club level so far this season.

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Porro has played just four of Tottenham’s eight games so far this season as they sit down in 19th with just three points.

According to Spanish outlet Sport, Porro is looking to leave Spurs and secure a move back to his home country in the near future.

The full-back only signed a new deal with Tottenham in the summer, signing terms that would keep him at the club until 2031.

It’s understood that Barcelona are keen on granting Porro his wish.