Why Chelsea could replace Enzo Fernandez with Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong

The start of the 2026/27 campaign couldn't have gone much better for Barcelona.

Eight LaLiga wins out of eight, and a win in their only game to date in the Champions League, have them as the form team in Europe at the present time.

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In the Spanish top flight alone, they've plundered an astonishing 34 goals, which is at least 15 more than any other team in the division.

Leagues and titles aren't won in October, of course, and there's plenty of football to be played between now and the business end of the season, when the silverware starts being dished out.

Barca's midfield thriving in De Jong's absence

Frenkie de Jong's recent career numbers Flashscore

One player who hasn't been able to enjoy the fruits of his labour this season is Frenkie de Jong, with the Dutchman being injured for the entirety of 26/27.

It's not as if the Blaugranes have missed him, and that could represent a problem for the 29-year-old when he finally reaches match fitness.

As anyone in football knows, you don't change a winning team, so there's a good enough reason for Hansi Flick to keep De Jong on the sidelines even when he becomes available again.

In Fermin Lopez, Rodri, Dani Olmo, Pedri, Gavi and Marc Bernal, Barca are more than covered in their midfield this season.

Whilst it's true that De Jong can play either the role of pivot or be a more box-to-box exponent, the simple fact is that Flick already has the players to take up those positions, and only in the event of injuries should any of them make way for the Dutchman.

It's perhaps with such uncertainty in mind that Chelsea are apparently testing the waters concerning whether they could take de Jong to West London.

Good price but injury concerns

The Blues still haven't replaced Enzo Fernandez after his transfer to Man City, and De Jong has both the capabilities and experience to fill the Argentinian's boots.

Reports suggest that Barca could be tempted to listen to offers above €50m from January onwards, and whilst the player himself has always stated how happy he and his family are in Catalonia, should he not receive guarantees of playing time from Flick, he could well consider a switch for the good of his career.

Since the start of 2024, he has had 11 separate absences from the team, ranging from ankle, hamstring and knee injuries to illness and lack of match fitness, and that is the one thing which could concern Xabi Alonso and the powers that be at Stamford Bridge.

In the same time span, he's made 84 appearances in all competitions for Barca, but has only started in 49 of them and been subbed off in a further 13 games.

Frenkie de Jong's recent absences Flashscore

Strong statistics

He has made the fifth-most passes in the squad (1,489) and completed 1,357 of them for a 91.13% pass completion, a stat which has only been bettered by Andreas Christensen and Rodri, though they have only attempted 188 and 149 passes, respectively.

Although De Jong has one of the highest shot accuracy percentages in the squad (60%), he's only scored three goals in the past three seasons, and that's one major area where Fernandez has been imperious, given that he's scored 24.

272 ball recoveries put De Jong in Barca's top six for that particular metric, and a 59.56% duel success is also a decent enough return. He's also won 47 of 75 headed duels, which, considering his stature, is excellent.

Tackling isn't necessarily his strong point, having won 54 and lost 53 of 107 total tackles attempted, but to be perfectly fair, he was never employed to be an enforcer.

Where De Jong excels is in his vision, execution and ability to support the attack as necessary.

Stability needed for Chelsea

Chelsea have had a topsy-turvy start to this season, and with 13 goals conceded already, they have the joint-worst defensive record in the Premier League.

Having a player of De Jong's experience alongside Moises Caicedo would bring balance back to that area of the pitch, and arguably level out results to the point where the Blues can build up a head of steam and have some consistency.

Chelsea's current Premier League position Flashscore

Of course, Alonso can sell the project to the midfielder and his representatives all he likes, but it's still going to take more than a bit of sweet-talking to getDde Jong to break his ties with Barca.

The only thing going in Chelsea's favour at the moment, however, is that the longer the Catalan giants keep winning, the less need they have for an ageing Dutchman...