Manchester United transfer target Lewis Hall will not leave Newcastle United in January.

The England international was heavily linked with a move away from Tyneside over the summer, but he instead opted to sign a new long-term deal with the Magpies until 2031, ending the Red Devils chances of a deal for the 2026/27 campaign.

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Following his call to renew, boyhood Newcastle fan Hall stated the choice was a no-brainer as he looks ahead to a bright future at St. James' Park.

“The transfer interest didn't affect me. I guess whenever you're linked to other teams, you know you're doing something right. I guess it's credit to your own performances and how you are as a player, and as a person."

However, that stance has not deterred United, as the club prepare for a triple defensive free transfer exit at the end of the season, with Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire all in line to leave.

However, there will be no offers put forward - or listened to - at the start of 2027 with Mauricio Pochettino expected to wait until June before tabling a bid.