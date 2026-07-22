Why England remain behind Spain and France in winning trophies

To nobody's real surprise, Spain were triumphant at the World Cup that's just been played in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

La Roja made it a record 38 games unbeaten for a European or South American side with their win over Argentina in what was arguably the most one-sided final most people can remember, and, just like in 2010, their victory in FIFA's showpiece followed on from a successful European Championship.

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16 titles in five years

They are the only national team to hold the men's and women's World Cups at the same time, and incredibly, in the last five years, Spain have won an astonishing 16 world and European titles from U17 to senior level.

The players may change, but the winning ways remain, and for those countries that often come up short, it's worth touching on why that is.

In simple terms, it comes down to a philosophy that has been honed over a number of years.

If we compare why England remains the glorious losers compared to Spain and even France, one only needs to look at how each federation approaches the game from the youth level upwards.

A clear philosophy

At eight or nine years of age, players in Spain are taught how to play in a certain way.

In terms of a club philosophy, Barcelona are probably the exponents that football supporters can most readily identify with.

No matter the age, any young player pulling on the Barca shirt plays in exactly the same manner.

When those who are talented enough to make the first team are selected, the transition is made that much easier owing to the fact that they've played in the same style since first joining the club.

Whilst there might be slight nuances depending on the coaching team, the methodology remains as it was when Johan Cruyff completely revolutionised the club back in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Nine England managers in 26 years

Spanish football at the national level has worked in a similar way for many years now, so compare and contrast that with how the Football Association have done things over the past couple of decades.

Nine managers appointed since the year 2000 (Sven Goran Eriksson, Steve McLaren, Fabio Capello, Stuart Pearce, Roy Hodgson, Sam Allardyce, Gareth Southgate, Lee Carsley and Thomas Tuchel), all of whom have brought completely different tactical ideas to the table.

In the case of Allardyce, of course, he managed just the one game, and barely had a chance to get his ideas across before being relieved of his duties.

Arguably one of the most forward-thinking managers of his generation, despite being sometimes unfairly labelled as a long-ball merchant, it would've been eye-opening to see what Allardyce could've done with the national team if he'd been given a fair crack of the whip.

St George's Park didn't open until 2012

The core issue would've still remained, however, and that's why England is light years behind their European counterparts.

For example, it wasn't until October 2012 that St George's Park opened as the hub for the national team at all levels, and a chance to provide a 'centre of excellence' feel for the younger players.

France had their Centre National du Football (CNF) in Clairefontaine inaugurated way back in 1988, some 24 years before England and the FA cottoned on.

It may have taken Les Bleus a further 10 years before a World Cup was won, but that was evidence enough that they were going in the right direction, and French football has certainly been on the up ever since.

No deviation in style

They, like Spain, saw early on that having a particular style that isn't deviated from in a youth system that works will eventually bring ultimate success.

Furthermore, with a singular way of playing that's understood by all at such an early age comes the confidence to express oneself without fear.

Mistakes are often encouraged as part of the learning curve as young men become adults and, hopefully, blossom into world-class talents.

La Ciudad del Futbol, translated as 'football city' in Las Rozas, north of Madrid, serves as the base for all of the Spanish national teams.

Here, just as in Clairefontaine, you will find coaches working to that particular style known to the players who attend, ensuring a seamless transition as the most talented players move up through the age groups.

In both cases, they will generally accept boys of 13 years old and upwards into those centres of excellence, and whilst, in the English football pyramid, academy football now takes place from age nine upwards, it isn't until young players are 15 years of age that some are invited to St George's Park.

Those two full years can't be ignored because young English players will have had an extra 24 months playing any number of ways, which might not align with that of the national teams, who themselves may play differently depending on who is in charge of their age group.

Cruyff's vision

It isn't unheard of either for young English players, before being taken into that environment, to be playing in games that don't have winners or losers in case it upsets some of them.

In any event, it really isn't a secret as to why such a gap still exists between the founders of football and their continental opponents, and perhaps one of Cruyff's most famous quotes articulates it best.

"Playing football is very simple, but playing simple football is the hardest thing there is."

Those in charge of English football would do well to take note.