Villa agree Garnacho deal as Chelsea wait for unwanted winger to make transfer choice

Aston Villa have agreed a loan deal for Alejandro Garnacho this week as he is set to leave Chelsea.

Reports state Chelsea are prepared to sell Garnacho for £42.7m (€50m) in this window and will attach a permanent element to any loan offer on the 22 year old this summer.

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The Athletic suggest that Emery is a big admirer of Garnacho and has pushed for the proposed move this time around as he sees him as a player who can make a real impact with the side in the Champions League next season.

Garnacho has not returned to pre-season training and as Chelsea sign Morgan Rogers, Fabrizio Romano stated this week that Villa are keen on bringing in a player from West London.

“Aston Villa are progressing in talks to sign Alejandro Garnacho after official bid for loan with buy clause.

“#AVFC offer obligation to buy would be easier to trigger than AS Roma proposal.

“Final green light needed from Garnacho then done.”

Garnacho managed just 1217 Premier League minutes across his 25 appearances last season, an average of less than 49 minutes per game as he struggled under multiple managers.

Rogers is set to sign a six-year contract with the option of a further year at Stamford Bridge which pushes Garnacho further out of the squad and to Villa where Emery is ready to welcome him.