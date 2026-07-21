Real Madrid have reportedly changed their mind and WILL move to sign Rodri from Man City this summer.

The 30-year-old’s future is well and truly in the air, with his current contract set to expire next summer and Man City keen on renewing.

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Rodri has been non-committal, however, with reports suggesting that he would like to move to Real Madrid this summer.

According to journalist Ramon Alvarez de Mon, the feeling is now mutual with Real Madrid now keen on making a move for the World Cup winner.

President Florentino Perez had previously been against the move, and although personal terms aren’t expected to be an issue, the club are not willing to over pay for a player with just one year on his contract.