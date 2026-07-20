Spain top new FIFA World Ranking with Norway biggest risers as top 10 reshuffles

Newly crowned world champions Spain top the latest FIFA World Ranking, released on Monday.

Spain beat Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win a second World Cup, courtesy of a Ferran Torres strike eight minutes before full-time.

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The win earned Spain the top spot in FIFA's newest World Ranking, with the European and world champions leapfrogging Sunday's opponent by 25 points, supported by the final, which earned Spain 30 points.

France and England stayed put in the third and fourth spots, while Brazil and Morocco now occupy the fifth and sixth places. For Morocco, the sixth spot is their record high.

Portugal dropped two spots and are now in seventh, one spot ahead of Belgium, who gained a place after reaching the quarterfinals at the World Cup. Belgium's neighbours, the Netherlands, dropped a spot and are now in ninth.

Mexico, who gained four spots, are now in tenth and return to the top 10 for the first time since March 2022.

Top risers, giants crash

Norway are the biggest risers, winning 12 places and occupying 19th place - their highest since August 2011 - after reaching the quarterfinals in their first FIFA World Cup finals since 1998.

Former world champions Germany dropped two spots and are now in 11th after losing to Paraguay in the round of 32. Germany, who are set to appoint former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as their national team manager, have spent just ten months inside the top 10 since crashing from first to 16th following the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Trailing Germany are Croatia, who played a disappointing World Cup and dropped two spots, and Switzerland, who gained five places after reaching the last eight in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Italy are the highest-ranked nation that did not feature at the World Cup, coming in at fifteenth, one spot ahead of hosts USA.

Following their best-ever World Cup campaign, Egypt jumped five places and are now in 24th. On the other hand, Turkey, who disappointed mightily, dropped five and are now in 27th. Another case of parallels: South Korea fell seven spots after their group-stage exit and are now ranked 32nd, while Paraguay jumped seven and are ranked 34th.

The biggest crash belongs to Tunisia, who dropped 12 places and are now ranked 57th.

Other big movers among World Cup nations include D.R. Congo (41st, +5), Panama (44th, -10), Czech Republic (48th, -8), South Africa (54th, +6), Uzbekistan (60th, -10), Iraq (63rd, -6), Ghana (65th, +8), Jordan (73rd, -10), and Haiti (88th, -5).