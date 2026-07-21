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Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal ALL IN for Man United's Marcus Rashford

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal ALL IN for Man United's Marcus Rashford
Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal ALL IN for Man United's Marcus RashfordREUTERS

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly all plotting a move to sign Man United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

The 28-year-old is still expected to leave Man United this summer, despite reports suggesting that new manager Michael Carrick is keen on taking a look at him in pre-season.

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Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 games, but the LaLiga champions opted not to activate their £26 million option to buy.

According to The I, Premier League trio Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all plotting a move for the England international.

Man United are reluctant to sell to another English side, however, meaning Rashford could well remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.

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Premier LeagueMarcus RashfordManchester UnitedChelseaTottenhamArsenalFootball transfers