Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal ALL IN for Man United's Marcus Rashford

Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal are reportedly all plotting a move to sign Man United forward Marcus Rashford this summer.

The 28-year-old is still expected to leave Man United this summer, despite reports suggesting that new manager Michael Carrick is keen on taking a look at him in pre-season.

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Rashford spent last season on loan with Barcelona, scoring 14 goals and providing 11 assists in 49 games, but the LaLiga champions opted not to activate their £26 million option to buy.

According to The I, Premier League trio Tottenham, Chelsea, and Arsenal are all plotting a move for the England international.

Man United are reluctant to sell to another English side, however, meaning Rashford could well remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer.