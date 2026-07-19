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Alan Shearer picks "gutsy" Argentina to lift the World Cup: When Messi is in your team...

Alan Shearer picks "gutsy" Argentina to lift the World Cup: When Messi in your team...
Alan Shearer picks "gutsy" Argentina to lift the World Cup: When Messi in your team...REUTERS

Alan Shearer has predicted that Argentina will beat Spain in the World Cup later tonight.

Spain and defending champions Argentina will meet in Sunday's final at the New York New Jersey Stadium as both teams seek to be crowned World Cup champions. 

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Argentina and Spain have only met once at a World Cup, 60 years ago in 1966 as the South American side won 2-1, eliminating Spain during the group stage. 

In what is an impossible game to predict, Shearer spoke with Betfair about who he believes Argentina have what it takes to go all the way. 

“Honestly, I think it's such a difficult one to predict. If I was to talk about Spain, I would say, yeah, the way they played against France in the semi-finals they were outstanding.  

“Bear in mind, it's same Spain that in their first game of the tournament, they couldn't beat Cape Verde. But again, they got beaten off Switzerland in 2010, I think, when they won it as well. And I said, I wouldn't be worried about Spain and that performance then. So, they're a great team. The way they manage and keep the ball is unbelievable.” 

Messi will be key

Messi has 8 goals, 2 behind France’s Kylian Mbappe who bagged twice against England on Saturday night. Shearer believes he will be key to leading the side to yet another World Cup title. 

“But then you look at Argentina and think they've been in some really sticky situations. I mean, 2-0 down to Egypt, wasn't it? And 1-0 down against England, and they just come back and there's just something about them that you have to admire, whether you like them or not, you've got to admire their guts basically and how gutsy they are.  

“And when Messi in your team, you've always got a chance. So honestly, I'm just going to say Argentina just because of how gutsy they are.” 

Spain are unbeaten in regulation time in 37 consecutive matches and if anyone can end such a record it is Messi.

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Alan ShearerLionel MessiArgentinaSpainFranceEnglandWorld Championship

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