PSG have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign highly rated Lille and Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi.

The 18-year-old had a sensational World Cup with Morocco before they were comfortably knocked out by France in the quarter final.

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As a result, Bouaddi has become one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe, with the likes of Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, and Barcelona all vying for his signature.

According to L'Equipe, PSG, who had previously been keen, are no longer looking to add the youngster to their squad.

In fact, Luis Enrique’s side won’t be signing any midfielders, instead deciding to establish pathways for young players already at the club.