West Ham interested in sidelined Slavia Prague striker Chory after losing Wilson

According to infotbal.cz, Chory is wanted by West Ham United. The English club, where interim minority shareholder Daniel Kretinsky - also the owner of Slavia's arch-rivals from Letna - has taken the lead.
West Ham were relegated from the Premier League last season, but key players, including England international Jarrod Bowen and Czech national team midfield mainstay Tomas Soucek, have stayed.
There is already talk of a swift return to the top flight.
Signing Chory would fit into these plans. This summer, the Hammers lost forward Callum Wilson, who scored seven league goals. Reinforcements up front are definitely on the agenda.
After his sending off in the spring play-off derby against Sparta - which was already his third major incident of the season - club boss Jaroslav Tvrdík lost patience with Chory.
"He will not play for Slavia Prague again," he said about him and fellow offender David Doudera.
However, club owner Pavel Tykac took the opposite view on such a radical step, highlighting Chory's crucial contribution to the team, and it seemed both sides were heading for reconciliation.
But West Ham's interest has complicated matters. The striker has so far been training individually and, in any case, will miss the opening round of the new league season this weekend due to a disciplinary ban.