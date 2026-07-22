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West Ham interested in sidelined Slavia Prague striker Chory after losing Wilson

Tomáš Chorý could be on his way to England.
Tomáš Chorý could be on his way to England.Michal Chwieduk / Arena Akcji / Newspix.pl / Profimedia

The days are counting down to a decision on the future of Czech striker Tomas Chory. A resolution is expected, most likely by Thursday, when Slavia are planning a major pre-season press conference. Although all summer it seemed that the troubled player would be pardoned and the club would lift his original lifetime ban from the squad, the situation has taken a different turn in recent hours.

According to infotbal.cz, Chory is wanted by West Ham United. The English club, where interim minority shareholder Daniel Kretinsky - also the owner of Slavia's arch-rivals from Letna - has taken the lead.

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West Ham were relegated from the Premier League last season, but key players, including England international Jarrod Bowen and Czech national team midfield mainstay Tomas Soucek, have stayed.

There is already talk of a swift return to the top flight.

Signing Chory would fit into these plans. This summer, the Hammers lost forward Callum Wilson, who scored seven league goals. Reinforcements up front are definitely on the agenda.

After his sending off in the spring play-off derby against Sparta - which was already his third major incident of the season - club boss Jaroslav Tvrdík lost patience with Chory. 

"He will not play for Slavia Prague again," he said about him and fellow offender David Doudera.

However, club owner Pavel Tykac took the opposite view on such a radical step, highlighting Chory's crucial contribution to the team, and it seemed both sides were heading for reconciliation.

But West Ham's interest has complicated matters. The striker has so far been training individually and, in any case, will miss the opening round of the new league season this weekend due to a disciplinary ban.

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ChampionshipTomas ChoryWest HamSlavia PragueFootball transfers

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