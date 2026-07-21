Championship Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a deal that could rise to £20 million for Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Oxford United, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in his 47 games across all competitions.

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Per BBC Sport, Lankshear is now set to join Middlesbrough in a deal that could be worth up to £20 million, a club record fee.

It’s understood that the initial deal is worth around £10m with an additional £10m due in add-ons based on various incentives.

Lankshear joined Tottenham from Sheffield United back in 2022, impressed across the North London club’s youth set up before making his senior debut against Ferencvaros in October 2024.

The striker later scored his first senior goal and was sent off in his next Champions League appearance away at Galatasaray.