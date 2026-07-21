Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Middlesbrough agree club-record fee for Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear

Middlesbrough agree club-record fee for Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear
Middlesbrough agree club-record fee for Tottenham youngster Will LankshearDennis Goodwin/ProSports / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Championship Middlesbrough have reportedly agreed a deal that could rise to £20 million for Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Oxford United, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in his 47 games across all competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per BBC Sport, Lankshear is now set to join Middlesbrough in a deal that could be worth up to £20 million, a club record fee.

It’s understood that the initial deal is worth around £10m with an additional £10m due in add-ons based on various incentives.

Lankshear joined Tottenham from Sheffield United back in 2022, impressed across the North London club’s youth set up before making his senior debut against Ferencvaros in October 2024.

The striker later scored his first senior goal and was sent off in his next Champions League appearance away at Galatasaray.

Mentions
Will LankshearMiddlesbroughTottenhamChampionshipPremier LeagueFootball transfers