Why a move from West Ham to Juventus for Jean-Clair Todibo would be ideal

It's been quite the summer transfer window for West Ham already, both with players leaving the club and others committing their futures to it.

With Karren Brady and David Sullivan having left, for the time being at least, a new era under Daniel Kretinsky is dawning, and all of the signs are positive.

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West Ham to cash in on certain players

Reports suggest that the Czech billionaire has already made it a priority to meet with fan groups on a number of occasions, something that Sullivan et al appeared to avoid at all costs.

Even suggestions that the club badge needs to be changed have received the thumbs up from the new man in charge, and a supporter-led consultation process is already underway with the new badge expected to adorn kits from the start of the 2028/29 campaign.

Kretinsky's vision has clearly inspired the likes of captain Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek to stay with the club despite being in the Championship for at least a season, and others are expected to follow suit as the Hammers look to get promoted back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

There are, of course, those players who have decided that the English second-tier isn't for them, whilst the club will be acutely aware of the need to cash in on certain players, too.

Nuno in means Todibo out

To that end, Mateus Fernandes has already left the club and joined London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur, whilst Saudi Pro League outfit, Al Hilal, have agreed a sensational £68m/€80m deal for Crysencio Summerville, who is expected to move on shortly.

Nuno Espirito Santo has been kept on as manager, and that was always going to mean the end of the road for defender Jean-Clair Todibo.

The former Barcelona centre-back was reported to have had an almighty argument with the manager in the wake of his 26th-minute substitution against Newcastle last season.

So bad were relations that, apparently, the Frenchman refused to play against Leeds United in the final game of the 2025/26 campaign.

After also falling out previously with both Graham Potter and Julen Lopetegui, Todibo's summer exit was assured, and Italian giants Juventus have emerged as the 26-year-old's saviour, according to Italian media.

Juventus offering Frenchman a lifeline

It's not clear at present whether any deal would be a permanent one or a loan with an obligation to buy, but there is no doubt that the player has worn the claret and blue shirt for the last time.

Given his penchant for ill-advised reactions to authority, are Italy's 'Old Lady' biting off more than they can chew with the signing, or do his numbers give them cause to overlook such misdemeanours?

Jean-Clair Todibo radar graphic - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

In 54 appearances since joining West Ham, he started 46 games, was a substitute in the other eight, and was taken off 18 times.

Of those players who attempted at least 1,000 passes during that time (Todibo's output was 2,124, of which 1,867 found their target), no other player had a pass completion rate better than the Frenchman's 87.9%.

Jean-Clair Todibo pass map - Premier League 2025/26 Opta by Stats Perform

One or two posted slightly higher figures in this regard, but played markedly fewer passes overall.

The winning back of possession on 175 separate occasions also put him in the top bracket for this metric, whilst 44 interceptions and 194 clearances were, again, figures to be pleased with from a personal perspective.

A 57.61% success rate in his one-on-one duels, and 92 tackles attempted with 61.96% completed successfully, were perfectly acceptable, though nine yellow cards and one red show a hot-headedness that needs to be kept in check.

Move will suit all parties

It's those brushes with authority that appear to be behind his exit from the East London outfit, because his all-round game, including the ability to bring the ball out from the back with ease, has held him in good stead during his time at the club.

As with any player, there is always undoubtedly room for improvement, but his skill set would clearly be more than adequate in the Championship, with respect.

Having a dissenting voice in the dressing room never works, and ultimately, Todibo made his choice last season by effectively going on strike.

As long as Juve follow up their initial interest, and given that the player was happy to move to the Bianconeri before he even signed for West Ham, this is a move that should suit all parties.