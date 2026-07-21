Why Man United are reluctant to break the £100 million transfer barrier

Manchester United have been one of football's biggest spenders, but there has been a reluctance to cross the £100 million transfer fee barrier.

At a time when nine-figure transfer deals are becoming more common in English football, sources acknowledge there has been careful consideration inside Old Trafford about venturing into such territory.

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That is not to say it is a hard-and-fast rule not to spend £100 million on a signing.

If an exceptional player became available at the right age, profile and price, United would consider it. But the club's current recruitment strategy is built around finding value rather than becoming involved in bidding wars where they believe fees are driven beyond a player's true market worth.

They have just added Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to the squad for a combined fee of £85 million. It is a notable stance at a time when some of their biggest Premier League rivals continue to push the boundaries of transfer spending.

Morgan Rogers is set to become the most expensive British footballer in history after agreeing a £117 million move to Chelsea. Chelsea have already spent more than £100m on both Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo, while Liverpool broke into the nine-figure market with the signings of Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

United admired both Rogers and Isak but never seriously considered matching the prices ultimately paid.

The same applied to Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for £105m in 2023 after long-standing interest from United. Additionally, they had an eye on Sandro Tonali, whose move to Tottenham Hotspur could eventually be worth £100m with add-ons.

Another example is Elliot Anderson. United were very interested in the midfielder, but Manchester City completed a deal worth around £116m, and United were not prepared to reach that valuation.

The club's reluctance is shaped not only by financial discipline but also by experience.

Paul Pogba remains United's record signing at £89 from Juventus in 2016. The likes of Antony, Jadon Sancho and Romelu Lukaku have also arrived carrying enormous expectations that were inevitably heightened by their whopping transfer fees. They did not quite reach the £100 million mark, but each struggled, to varying degrees, under the weight of expectations.

One notable exception is Harry Maguire, who largely coped with the scrutiny that accompanied his £80m move despite enduring periods of criticism during his United career.

Harry Maguire for Manchester United ČTK / Lehtikuva / Markku Ulander

Inside the club, there is an awareness that record-breaking transfer fees can become an unnecessary burden for players before they have even kicked a ball. United are keen to avoid placing themselves - or signings - in that position again unless they are convinced the circumstances are exceptional.

That philosophy reflects the wider overhaul of United's recruitment approach. Rather than chasing marquee deals at any cost, the emphasis is on sustainable spending, stronger negotiation and refusing to be held to ransom in the market.

United are expected to make further additions before the transfer window closes. But unless the perfect opportunity presents itself, supporters should not expect the club to be shopping in the increasingly crowded £100 million aisle.