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DONE DEAL: Former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey joins QPR

DONE DEAL: Former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey joins QPR
DONE DEAL: Former Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey joins QPRSimon Dael / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Former Chelsea and Brighton youngster Tariq Lamptey has completed his move to Championship QPR.

The 25-year-old burst onto the scene at Chelsea under Frank Lampard back in 2019 but decided to then leave his boyhood club and join Brighton in January 2020.

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Lamptey would spend five-and-a-half seasons at Brighton before leaving in search of more regular football and joining Serie A side Fiorentina.

Unfortunately for Lamptey, he would make just two appearances for the club after suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury.

QPR have now confirmed that Lamptey has joined the Championship side as a free agent.

“I'm excited for the opportunity ahead,” Lamptey told QPR’s website.

“When I spoke to the gaffer and Christian (Nourry), the project was an encouraging one. The team have ambitious goals for this season, so I'm looking forward to it.”

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Tariq LampteyQPRChelseaBrightonChampionshipPremier LeagueFootball transfers