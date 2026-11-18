Louis Rees-Zammit may have held his nerve while helping Wales end their 73-year wait for a win over rugby union giants New Zealand, but the dashing wing insisted on Wednesday he was "shaking" when meeting Manchester United footballers Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot just a few days later.

Rees-Zammit scored what turned out to be Wales's fifth and final try in Cardiff last Saturday in a stunning 35-28 success.

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But the "starstruck" United fan was overawed when introduced to the Red Devils duo after Portugal's 3-2 Nations League victory over Wales in Cardiff on Tuesday.

"I went to support Wales football and, although they lost, I thought it was a really good performance from them, going 2-1 up," said Rees-Zammit.

"After the game, being able to meet Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot was really special.

"As a Manchester United fan, I was a bit starstruck, to be honest. I was shaking a little bit when I was shaking their hands."

The 25-year-old added: "I actually spoke to Bruno about the New Zealand game and he said he'd seen the result online. Whether I believe him or not, I don't know, but he made it sound like he knew about it."

Wales, fifth in the northern hemisphere standings, return to Nations Championship action against Australia on Saturday as they go in search of a third straight win for the first time since the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

"I think if we can back up what we did last weekend, it'll show the kind of journey we're on," said Rees-Zammit, with Wales continuing to rebuild from a record-breaking run of 18 consecutive Test defeats.