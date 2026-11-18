The league phase of the UEFA Nations League has come to an end following two jam-packed, action-filled international breaks during September, October and November. In League A, eight teams - England, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Belgium, the Netherlands and Norway - secured their qualification for the quarter-finals after sealing top-two finishes in their respective groups, with the two legs set to take place next March.

So which players shone for their countries in the top tier of the Nations League? Using our very own internal ratings system, we picked our team of League A, including only those who have played at least 300 minutes across the six games.

Advertisement Advertisement

Check out the team below:

Nations League League A Top XI Flashscore

Goalkeeper

Senne Lammens (Belgium) 8.1

Belgium’s second-placed finish in A1 was built on the formidable force of Lammens between the sticks, as the Manchester United man racked up a remarkable 90.3% save percentage across his five appearances.

The 24-year-old was central to away wins in Italy and Turkey, while the only group match he was absent for was a heavy 4-1 defeat to Zinedine Zidane’s France in Paris.

Lammens’ standout display came in Belgium’s 3-0 victory at home to Turkey, with the former Antwerp keeper making eight key saves to preserve his clean sheet, while he also completed 81% of his attempted passes.

Lammens' best performance of the Nations League came against Turkey Flashscore

Defence

Jan Paul van Hecke (Netherlands) 7.5

Despite shipping five goals in Monday’s chastening defeat to Germany, Van Hecke enjoyed a productive campaign for the Netherlands, averaging a Flashscore rating of 7.5 across his four matches.

The Tottenham centre-back impressed alongside Virgil van Dijk at the start of Group A2, winning seven duels in each of Xavi’s first two games as Dutch boss.

After missing two matches at the start of October with a foot injury, Van Hecke returned with an excellent performance in the Netherlands’ 7-0 thrashing of Greece, as he made two key tackles, three clearances, and completed 21 progressive carries.

Jeremy Jacquet (France) 7.4

Jacquet’s incredible rise for club and country shows no signs of slowing down, with the 21-year-old establishing himself as a central figure in Zidane’s French team during the Nations League group stage.

Having starred in the heart of Liverpool’s defence since a big-money switch from Rennes, Jacquet has carried his form onto the international stage with a string of confident displays against Belgium, Italy and Turkey.

The centre-back’s highest rating (7.9) came in his debut in France’s 1-0 victory in Brussels, as he won six duels, made three clearances and completed 92% of his passes. What a talent he looks to be.

Jacquet's debut display vs Belgium Flashscore

Lewis Hall (England) 7.6

Completing the defence is England left-back Hall, who looks to have cemented his place in Thomas Tuchel’s side after his surprise omission from the World Cup squad in the summer.

After sitting on the bench in England’s group opener against Spain, the Newcastle man started each of the Three Lions’ next five matches, averaging a Flashscore rating of 7.6.

Hall played a starring role in away wins in Prague, Rijeka and Madrid, while he also provided an assist for Harry Kane in England’s 3-0 home triumph over the Czech Republic.

Midfield

Bruno Fernandes (Portugal) 8.0

It was a bit of a mixed league phase for Portugal midfielder Fernandes, but he had some standout games that helped lift his rating and earn him a spot in this team.

Portugal won five games and lost one, with the sole defeat coming in a thumping 4-1 home loss to Denmark in their first match after the dramatic retirement of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes was excellent in the other fixture against Denmark, though, with two assists, three big chances created and five key passes as they won 4-2 away from home.

Fernandes' performance away at Denmark Flashscore

Jude Bellingham (England) 8.0

Talk about a player who utterly revels in playing for his country. Bellingham has had an astonishing 2026 in England colours, and it seems the sky is the limit for the Real Madrid juggernaut.

England topped their group following a breathless 3-2 victory over Spain in the final match, in which Bellingham produced a sensational all-action display. However, his highest rating came in their 7-0 win over Croatia, in which he notched a perfect 10.

Bellingham registered three assists in that clash, as well as getting on the scoresheet, as the Three Lions put a hapless Croatia to the sword. They will now look forward to their quarter-final tie in March, as they seek Nations League glory and to end a 61-year drought for a trophy.

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium) 8.0

He may be 35 years old and past his best, but Belgium's midfield magician Kevin De Bruyne produced a throwback set of performances during the Nations League, displaying the qualities that made him one of the best footballers of his generation.

The experienced leader at the heart of a new, younger generation of Belgian footballers, De Bruyne had three goals and two assists in five games, with his best performance coming in a 3-0 victory over Turkey, when he netted a brace.

Despite his struggles in a Napoli shirt, De Bruyne is bringing his best stuff for Belgium, and he will need to be at his best during the knockout stages.

Arda Guler (Turkey) 8.1

It might be strange to see a player make our team after his nation was relegated from League A, but that demonstrates just how exceptional Turkey's young superstar Arda Guler was during some very tough results.

Arguably the worst team in League A, Turkey were unable to make any sort of an impact in a group with France, Belgium and Italy, losing all six games. Yet Arda was by far the standout on his team, regularly holding his own against top-tier opposition and showing the same form he has for Real Madrid this campaign.

Across his five games, the 21-year-old had 23 shots and 12 key passes, a staggeringly high number considering how poor the team was. His only goal of the league phase was a stunning free-kick in a 2-1 defeat to Belgium, reminiscent of Lionel Messi's famous strike against Liverpool.

The jewel in the crown of Turkish football, they will be banking on him during the next Nations League campaign to get them promoted again.

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Spain) 8.1

Lamine always seems to be a banker to make these teams. The 19-year-old had four goals and two assists in five games, but was unable to help Spain top the group after they suffered a 3-2 defeat to England in the final game, which saw their 43-match unbeaten run come to an end.

Even in that loss, however, he was the highest-rated player on the pitch, winning a penalty, producing an assist, having six shots on goal and five key passes.

Spain are world and European champions, and despite suffering that loss to England, they will be many people's favourites to win the Nations League.

Erling Haaland (Norway) 7.7

The highest-rated striker in League A, Haaland continues to score goals at an obscene rate for his nation, taking his overall tally to 68 goals in just 61 games. He scored six times during the group campaign - only Harry Kane scored more (8).

The Norwegian powerhouse scored four goals in two games against Denmark, with the real piece of drama coming on Tuesday night. Haaland scored a last-gasp penalty in a 3-2 victory, which saw Norway leapfrog their Scandinavian neighbours into second place, qualifying for the quarter-finals.

A freakish goalscoring force of nature, as long as Haaland is on the pitch, Norway have a chance of winning games.

Michael Olise (France) 8.2

The highest-rated player in the team, Olise has been utterly sensational under Zidane, helping France top a tricky group. The French genius had five goals and two assists in six games, while scoring in four straight matches.

He proved to be an utter nightmare for Belgium, too. He came off the bench to score a wondrous solo goal in a 1-0 win in September, before scoring twice against the same opposition in October.

Alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele in a star-studded attack, Olise is the one who has shone brightest so far.