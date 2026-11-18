Real Madrid remain interested in a transfer deal for Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, despite the Bundesliga giants unwillingness to sell.

The France international has developed into a world class star in Bavaria, scoring 54 goals and laying on 52 assists in 122 games, since joining from Crystal Palace.

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As it stands, Bayern have no interest in selling the 24-year-old, with Los Blancos quoted a MINIMUM world record price of €200 million to even consider an exit from the Allianz Arena, and that could rise to €300 million.

Bayern have consistently stated their position remains unchanged on Olise, but club president Herbert Hainer confirmed he has spoken to his counterpart Florentino Perez about the winger.

"We are not a selling club, but a buying club. Michael feels comfortable here and knows what he has at Bayern.

"Of course, I talked to Florentino about Michael. I assured him Real Madrid has never had any contact with him or his agent."