New Manchester United boss Mauricio Pochettino is expecting a busy transfer window at the start of 2027.

The Red Devils will give the Argentinian money to spend in January, with several targets already lined up, and he will also be expected to sell players.

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Luke Shaw, Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez are all out of contract at the end of the 2026/27 season - but United could enact the latter's 12 extension clause - to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Shaw and Maguire are on course to run down their contracts and leave next summer, but with LaLiga pair Barcelona and Atletico Madrid monitoring Martinez, there could be a bidding war on the cards.

As per Sky Sports, the club are prepared to sell Pochettino's fellow Argentinian as a priority, and they are hoping to bring in around £30 million.

The other name who be shifted on in January is Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled to make any consistent impact at Old Trafford, and he could return to Serie A if a suitable bid arrives.