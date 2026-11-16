Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has pledged to shield Brazil's emerging talents from criticism as he embraces a leadership role in the national team.

The 26-year-old admitted struggling to regain his best form following a disappointing World Cup exit but remains determined to support youngsters Endrick and Estevao.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking during Brazil's international duty in Singapore, Vinicius acknowledged the expectations surrounding him and insisted he was ready to shoulder the pressure, allowing the next generation to express themselves freely.

"The youngest players should come here to enjoy themselves, to have fun, and to play without responsibility," Vinicius said, as quoted by Globo Esporte.

"I have already played in two World Cups and the greater responsibility has to be mine because I have more experience, because I am one of the best in the world.

“I can already assume this role so that young players like Endrick, Estevao, and others can learn and evolve so that I, Raphinha, Marquinhos, Magalhaes, and Bruno Guimaraes defend and take on this responsibility."