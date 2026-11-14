Sakamoto nets dramatic winner as Japan edge out Brazil in friendly victory

Japan got revenge on Brazil for eliminating them from the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-2 win in the Mizuho Blue Challenge series of friendlies, making that aforementioned defeat to the Selecao their only loss in 16 internationals (W12, D3).

Apart from an early curling effort from Estevao, which bounced just wide of the left post, Brazil’s youthful side found things tricky early on and were punished for their high defensive line. Ritsu Doan’s ball released Takefusa Kubo, who faced up the defender before cleverly sliding an unexpected finish into the near bottom corner to give his side the lead.

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Playing as the de facto home team in Singapore, Japan continued to experience joy, and brushed off a missed chance by Daizen Maeda by scoring just moments later when Keito Nakamura planted into the bottom corner from the edge of the area after receiving Shuto Nakano’s cross.

But for their defensive frailties, Brazil can always be lethal on the attack. Estevao had just failed to beat Zion Suzuki one-on-one when Vinicius took matters into his own hands, firing a rocket from 25 yards that couldn’t have ended up further into the top corner.

The Selecao looked increasingly likely to level things up again as half-time approached, and Japan required Suzuki to get down well to palm away Andre’s effort.

Match stats Flashscore

Raphinha tested Suzuki from a tight angle as the second half got underway, but Japan grew comfortable and started to frustrate their opponents. However, substitutions appeared to reinvigorate Brazil, particularly the lively Alisson Santana.

But it was the same source again who got their eventual leveller, with Vinicius drifting central on his left outside the area and sending a brilliant whipped strike in off the far post.

It looked as though Brazil might push on to complete the turnaround, but it was instead their opponents that hit a stoppage-time clincher.

Kodai Sano’s shot from the edge of the box deflected perfectly into the path of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who reacted to lift his finish over the goalkeeper.

Both Carlo Ancelotti and Raphinha - though not on the pitch at the time - were sent off in the aftermath, completing an eventful outing for the Selecao. Meanwhile, Japan continue a five-match winning streak in friendlies, though this will provide fans with little consolation for their World Cup exit.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bruno Guimaraes (Brazil)