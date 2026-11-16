Vini Jr says "maintaining such a high level for so long" is hard as Diomande replaces him

Vinicius Jr has opened up on his dire form for Real Madrid as manager Jose Mourinho brushes him aside.

Vinicius Jr is facing increased scrutiny over his performances for Real Madrid, with questions being raised about his consistency, goalscoring output and lack of pace for the Spanish side.

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His body language, decision-making and relationship with supporters has been shaky for years and now, after the signing of Yan Diomande over the summer, the winger is in a real rut.

The Brazilian previously gave serious consideration to joining Arsenal, a move he may now regret not taking as Mourinho places him on the bench due to his lacklustre performances.

Opening up on his struggles, the Brazilian admits that constantly being at the highest level is almost impossible.

"I believe that I did not prepare myself better after the World Cup, because the impact of the World Cup is very large for all of us Brazilians. Losing so early was something we did not expect. So, I took the holidays to really enjoy, rest, distract myself and stay more with my family. I ended up training less than I trained in recent years.

"Maintaining such a high level for so long is always very difficult. I believe only Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi have managed to maintain it for so many years, achieving the same numbers. I'm human, I make mistakes often, but I always try to improve. I try to understand more about football, about the day-to-day, but I'm 26 years old and I have to enjoy life a little too.

"This perhaps affected my start to the season. Also about my renewal, about so many clubs having approached me last summer, it messed with my head a lot, as well as the situation at Real Madrid. But the season is very long.

"Last season, until December, I had only scored five goals. Then, I finished with more than 20 goals, as in all other seasons. I believe I am preparing, evolving, because, in the most decisive moment of the season, I am always there."

Mourinho backs Vinicius

Earlier this month, Mourinho backed Vinicius to return to his best, as he believes that world class player still exists:

"A bad player will always be bad no matter how much you try to improve them. A good one has their bad moments but leaves the door open to return to their normal state.

"We always expect the Vini Jr. who eliminated me from the Champions League, and that version exists, which we all expect."