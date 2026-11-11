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Endrick remains loyal to Brazil amid speculation: My greatest passion, my greatest joy

Endrick remains loyal to Brazil amid speculation: My greatest passion, my greatest joy
Endrick remains loyal to Brazil amid speculation: My greatest passion, my greatest joyGuilherme Veiga/PX Imagens via ZUMA Press Wire / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Real Madrid star Endrick has committed to Brazil as he reveals his passion for the national side.

At 20 years old, Endrick has made 24 appearances for Brazil's senior national team and is now fighting for his spot under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

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The young winger made his senior Brazil debut against Colombia in November 2023 and bagged his first international goal against England at Wembley in March 2024.

Reports over the past month have speculated about his Real Madrid and Brazil future which is looking very bright for the forward who cannot step out of the limelight.

Reassuring Brazil fans, Endrick stated that it is an honour to represent the South American side who have struggled over the past decade.

"There's nothing better than being in the National Team. Playing for the National Team is my greatest passion, my greatest joy. I always hope to be able to help the National Team," Endrick stated.

 "Wherever I'm called up, I'll go, because I'll be defending the National Team, whether it's the Olympic or the main team, in every opportunity I have to defend the National Team, throughout my career, until I retire.

"That game against Japan was very special. We were behind on the scoreboard, but we managed to turn it around and secure qualification for Brazil. That was another step I took in my career, with the national team.

"It was a very good game because we knew about Japan's quality. This next one won't be any different. They have many very experienced and very good players. I hope we can do our best to come away with the victory."

Brazil are scheduled to face Japan next week and Endrick will hope to make the starting line-up once more under Ancelotti.

Brazil's last major trophy was the 2019 Copa America and their last World Cup came way back in 2002.

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