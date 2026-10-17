Valencia and Athletic Club draw as stuttering seasons continue

Valencia remain unbeaten but winless under new manager Javier Aguirre, who watched his side play out a goalless draw with Athletic Club at the Mestalla, the second 0-0 in a row for Edin Terzic’s side.

Looking to impress in their first home match under Aguirre, Valencia began with plenty of heart and put Athletic under pressure early on, but couldn’t convert it into real chances.

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With their away game at Rayo Vallecano abandoned after less than 15 minutes last weekend and having not completed 90 minutes since mid-September, the visitors came into this match the fresher, yet having weathered the early storm, they created little more than a Johaneko Louis-Jean shot which deflected well wide following his impressive mazy run.

With these two teams combining for just 13 goals across their first seven matches this term, the half-hour mark passing without either goalkeeper being tested wasn’t a huge shock. Inaki Williams failed to hit the target from a promising position for the Bilbao side, while Jose Gaya tried to pick out Hugo Duro rather than go for the gaping goal himself at the other end.

A curling shot from Louis-Jean dropped just wide, and Duro was unable to direct a headed chance before, finally, in the 44th minute, Stole Dimitrievski in Los Ches’ goal had to turn a Williams effort behind for a corner, as the striker did well to turn his man and work the goalkeeper despite the tight angle.

Match momentum Flashscore

Valencia were looking for a first home win this season at the fifth time of asking, and when Arnaut Danjuma was played through on goal seven minutes after half-time, their fans must have thought one was finally on the way, only for the Dutchman to side-foot the ball agonisingly past the post.

Confidence was building again around the Mestalla just before the hour mark, even though David Otorbi’s shot was blocked by the backtracking Louis-Jean after taking the ball around the goalkeeper.

Otorbi himself wasn’t lacking self-belief either, as he expertly took down a ball over the top before thrashing a low shot across goal which Unai Simon could only watch go just wide.

Lehoiak could do little to stop the continuing waves of Valencia attack, as Gaya got to the byline and pulled the ball back for Javi Guerra, whose shot was blocked by the legs of Simon.

Guerra went for placement with his next effort after being afforded time in the area to set himself, but he could only place the ball straight at the goalkeeper.

No late winner at either end meant Valencia avoided losing four in a row at home for the first time in a decade, while Athletic Club have already matched their longest unbeaten run from last season, although that five-match streak had three wins, compared to just two this time.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Cesar Tarrega (Valencia)

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