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Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel

Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ Gabriel
Barcelona unconvinced by Manchester United sensation JJ GabrielSports Press Photo, SPP Sport Press Photo. / Alamy / Profimedia

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to enter a bidding war for Manchester United youngster JJ Gabriel.

The 16-year-old rocked Man United by requesting the club rip up his contract after he didn’t make his debut during the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah earlier in the season.

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Gabriel has since been linked with some of the biggest clubs in the world, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Sport, Barcelona aren’t completely convinced by the youngster and are ready to walk away from a potential deal.

Gabriel was seen in Barcelona following his request and was understood to be in talks with the club, alongside rivals Real Madrid.

It’s now looking more likely that Gabriel heads to either the Spanish capital or PSG, with both clubs willing to offer more money than Barcelona.

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