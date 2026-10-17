Brentford set £60M asking price on Liverpool target

Brentford have reportedly told clubs interested in a transfer deal for Kevin Schade they will need to pay a minimum of £60M to sign him.

The 24-year-old Germany international has scored three goals in six appearances for the Bees so far this season, helping them remain unbeaten and up to fourth in the table.

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Arsenal and Liverpool are the most interested parties, after flagging up firm interest in him towards the end of the summer window.

Brentford are under no pressure to sell, and the West London club have already opened up contract talks with his representatives, with Schade's current deal running until the summer of 2028.

Andoni Iraola is viewed as having a slight advantage over Mikel Arteta, with Liverpool in a stronger position to offer a starting role, as Cody Gakpo could move on next summer after Manchester City failed in their August attempt to sign him.