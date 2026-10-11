Valencia climb off bottom after thrilling Racing Santander draw

Valencia lifted themselves off the foot of La Liga and made it back-to-back away games without defeat as they came from behind to draw 2-2 with Racing Santander.

The visitors made an electric start, taking the lead after just 72 seconds. Santander-born Dani Raba was the man who got it, dipping past two defenders inside the area and tucking into the bottom corner before apologising to the home fans in his celebration.

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Sergio Canales looked the most likely player to stir a response for Verdiblancos, who had lost five of their previous seven fixtures. He dragged one effort from distance wide though, while seeing a couple of dangerous crosses intercepted.

Match stats Flashscore

Matteo Prati also fired off target from outside the area, before Stole Dimitrievski was tested for the first time shortly before the half-hour mark when he comfortably claimed Yassir Zabiri’s long-range strike.

The forward would not be denied next time though, released into the area by Inigo Vicente and beating the goalkeeper at his near post with a well-placed seventh goal of the campaign.

Javi Guerra then missed a huge chance on the stroke of half-time at the other end, swinging a left boot at a Jose Gaya knockdown, only to fire the wrong side of the post.

Just like the opening period, the next goal came less than two minutes into the half. It was the hosts who got it, taking the lead for the first time when a deflection ballooned up for Ivan Martin on the edge of the area, and he cleverly guided a wonderful volley home.

Having only scored four goals prior to kick off, La Liga’s bottom club seemed unlikely to find an equaliser, but did see Raba whistle over as he met Filip Ugrinic’s corner before making it 2-2 through 18-year-old David Otorbi’s first senior goal, poking home from the edge of the six yard box when finding himself in the right place at the right time to meet Guerra’s pass.

It was anyone’s game from there. Guerra could not convert for Valencia, while Racing's Andres Martin was denied by Dimitrievski. The goalkeeper also caught a Jeanuel Belocian header and tipped a guided Andres Martin shot over the bar as Jose Alberto Lopez’s men mounted a late push.

Pablo Garcia even tried his luck from near the half-way line, but that ambitious strike floated harmlessly over as both teams had to settle for a point.

The draw maintains the home team’s four-game unbeaten run at Estadio El Sardinero, where they have picked up each of their eight points this season, whereas their opponents - who should have won it in the dying seconds when Hugo Duro scrambled wide - have their joint-lowest haul of points (five) after eight games this century.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Inigo Vicente (Racing Santander)

Check out the full match summary here.