Nico Williams' agent reveals why Barcelona move fell apart

Barcelona have twice tried and failed to sign Athletic Club superstar Nico Williams and the link now looks to be severed.

Williams' impressive performances as Spain clinched the UEFA Euro 2024 title caught Barca's eye, but his current side resisted their overtures, but the situation was revisited last summer.

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The Catalan club spoke directly with the player and his representatives with Athletic Club willing to sell if his €60M release clause was met.

Despite the pressure to sell, Williams eventually opted to sign a renewal in Bilbao until 2035, with his exit clause now upped to €90M.

Barca's financial difficulties were the main reason behind the failed transfer as the club were unable to confirm his registration within LaLiga's financial rules and his agent Félix Tainta has now confirmed that's how close a deal was.

"He renewed in December 2023, even though he was due to be a free agent in 2024. We understood he couldn't leave for free.

"We renewed with the same clause.

"Nico had the idea of ​​leaving. However, in a World Cup year, if there were no guarantees that he could play, we couldn't take the risk."