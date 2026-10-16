Real Betis have reportedly made a decision on the future of striker Troy Parrott with Manchester United and Tottenham said to be interested.

The 24-year-old has certainly made an impression at Real Betis having joined from AZ Alkmaar in the summer, with one goal and one assist in his five LaLiga games, two of which were starts.

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Parrott has been one of the most prolific strikers in European football since leaving Tottenham in 2024, with his former club and Man United said to be keen on bringing him back to the Premier League in January.

According to journalist Christian Vaquero, Betis have absolutely no intention of letting him leave any time soon.

Parrott has a €100 million release clause in his Real Betis deal, but English clubs could return for him next summer too.