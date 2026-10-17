Man United lineup v Leeds: Confirmed team news as Carrick confirms Shaw & Mainoo issue

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Man United defender Luke Shaw.
Man United defender Luke Shaw.Profimedia

Manchester United make their return to Premier League action away at Leeds United on October 18th.

The Red Devils have endured an uninspiring start to the 2026/27 season, with just one win picked up from six games played, and they lost 2-0 away at Atletico Madrid in midweek UEFA Champions League action.

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Michael Carrick has looked to calm some of the pressure surrounding his squad, following Lisandro Martinez's open criticism of the club's summer transfer policy, with the former midfielder claiming the matter is now closed.

Man United v Leeds team news

Carrick has confirmed Luke Shaw and Kobbie Mainoo both remain as major doubts, after missing the trip to Madrid due to injury, and Benjamin Sesko is out with a calf issue.

Full back is a key area of concern for the away side, with Leny Yoro sent off against Atletico after being shoehorned in at right-back, and Diogo Dalot could move across with Harry Amass starting on the left side.

Man United predicted lineup v Leeds

Man United XI: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Amass; Tielemans, Fernandes, Baleba; Mbeumo, Cunha, Rashford.

Man United v Leeds kick off time

Kick off at Elland Road is set at 2pm in the UK.

Key stat

Two arch foes clash once again, and Man United failed to beat Leeds across two meetings last season, but they are unbeaten in their last five Premier League trips to Elland Road - dating back to 2001.

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Premier LeagueMichael CarrickKobbie MainooLuke ShawManchester UnitedLeedsAtl. Madrid

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