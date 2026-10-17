David Silva reveals Barcelona transfer offer after Spain glory

Former Manchester City and Spain star David Silva has opened up on his transfer offer to join Barcelona before landing in Manchester in 2010.

Silva won four Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium - and two FA Cup doubles - but it could have been very different if Valencia had accepted Barcelona's offer for him in 2008.

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"In 2008, Txiki Begiristain called me, when we won the European Championship with the national team. At that time, he was at Barca.

"But at that time Valencia were not interested in selling me. Later, they had financial problems, and they sold me and David Villa.

"It was the best decision to go to City, I had 10 spectacular years and the people treated me incredibly.

"There were always rumours, like Real Madrid 's interest. When I returned from the World Cup in South Africa, my goal was already to go to City. In November, Mancini was already calling me, every so often. He was very interested."