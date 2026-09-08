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Uzoma confident Falconets will bounce back against China

Uzoma confident Falconets will bounce back against China
Uzoma confident Falconets will bounce back against ChinaIPA Sport/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia

Nigeria U20 captain Christianah Uzoma is confident her team will recover from their disappointing defeat to Spain at the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Falconets suffered a 2-0 loss to La Rojita in their opening Group F fixture on Monday. 

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Marisa Garcia opened the scoring in the 13th minute following a goalmouth scramble, before Alba Cerrato doubled Spain’s lead 17 minutes from full time.

Despite the setback, Uzoma urged her teammates to remain positive and keep fighting. 

“We can’t give up. We will come back in the next game, and we believe we are going to win,” she told the media.

“As the captain, I will tell my teammates not to give up. We will keep fighting until the end.”

Nigeria will aim to claim their first points when they face China PR at Arena Sosnowiec on Thursday.

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Christiana UzomaChinaNigeriaSpainWorld Cup Women U20

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