Argentina hit Benin for eight to revive U-20 World Cup bid

Annika Paz was the standout performer, scoring four goals, including a remarkable six-minute hat-trick, to move top of the adidas Golden Boot standings.
The South Americans opened the scoring when defender Vinhas headed a looping effort into the net, before Diz doubled their advantage with a superb left-footed strike.
The 17-year-old completed her brace shortly after half-time, continuing a remarkable year that has included her senior debut and the goal that secured Argentina’s place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.
Paz then took centre stage, scoring in first-half stoppage time before adding three more after the break.
Substitute Aguilar completed the rout late on as Argentina claimed a much-needed victory.