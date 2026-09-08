Argentina hit Benin for eight to revive U-20 World Cup bid

Argentina bounced back from their opening defeat by hosts Poland to thrash Benin Republic 8-0 to revive their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign.

Annika Paz was the standout performer, scoring four goals, including a remarkable six-minute hat-trick, to move top of the adidas Golden Boot standings.

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The South Americans opened the scoring when defender Vinhas headed a looping effort into the net, before Diz doubled their advantage with a superb left-footed strike.

The 17-year-old completed her brace shortly after half-time, continuing a remarkable year that has included her senior debut and the goal that secured Argentina’s place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Paz then took centre stage, scoring in first-half stoppage time before adding three more after the break.

Substitute Aguilar completed the rout late on as Argentina claimed a much-needed victory.