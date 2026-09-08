Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Liverpool lineup v Atletico Madrid: Confirmed team news as Isak and Barcola seek to start

Maresca: Fatherhood has made Haaland a complete person

Mohamed Salah admits 'tricky situation' over possible Liverpool reunion

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Most read on Flashscore News

Flashscore sources: Liverpool face goalkeeper decision over Alisson and Mamardashvili

Everything you need to know about the 26/27 Champions League: Dates, draws & more

Betway Premiership club sacks coach and will review performance of players

Alcaraz & Shelton meet in blockbuster quarter-final as Sabalenka seeks US Open semis

Argentina hit Benin for eight to revive U-20 World Cup bid

Argentina hit Benin for eight to revive U-20 World Cup bid
Argentina hit Benin for eight to revive U-20 World Cup bidČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Michal Dubiel/IPA Sport

Argentina bounced back from their opening defeat by hosts Poland to thrash Benin Republic 8-0 to revive their FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup campaign.

Annika Paz was the standout performer, scoring four goals, including a remarkable six-minute hat-trick, to move top of the adidas Golden Boot standings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The South Americans opened the scoring when defender Vinhas headed a looping effort into the net, before Diz doubled their advantage with a superb left-footed strike. 

The 17-year-old completed her brace shortly after half-time, continuing a remarkable year that has included her senior debut and the goal that secured Argentina’s place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Paz then took centre stage, scoring in first-half stoppage time before adding three more after the break. 

Substitute Aguilar completed the rout late on as Argentina claimed a much-needed victory.

Mentions
Annika PazArgentinaWorld Cup Women U20Benin

Related Articles

Amrabat quits Morocco duty and keeps reasons private

AC Milan target Ait-Nouri as Man City future remains unclear

English non-league goalkeeper Kamurasi chosen as Ugandan king