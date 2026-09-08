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Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash

Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clash
Carrick gives injury updates on Rashford, Baleba, Amad and De Ligt ahead of Sabah clashREUTERS

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has given injury updates on several players ahead of the Champions League clash with Sabah.

Sabah Baku make their Champions League main draw debut at Old Trafford this week as United seek 3 three points following a two year absence from the tournament. 

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The Red Devils drew with Everton at the weekend and fans will want a better performance against Sabah, who were crowned Azerbaijani champions for the first time last season, making them a relatively unknown name. 

United are confident Marcus Rashford will be available for Thursday's Champions League, but Carrick admitted that after the Everton clash: 

“Yeah, he was feeling a bit of something. 

"He's done very well. As I said during the week, he's done really well since he came back. He looked really sharp today and dangerous." 

Reports state that United may not be willing to risk the winger in a game where they are clear favourites. Rashford is unlikely to feature in the clash and could return against Manchester City this Sunday. 

Injury updates

Carrick also gave updates on several other squad members ahead of his press conference this week, where more details on who may be available will be revealed. 

On Amad: "Amad won’t be involved this week. He’ll be out a little bit longer." 

On De Ligt: "Matthijs has obviously been out for a long period of time, but he's training, and it's great to have him back. Well, he won't be involved, but he's in good shape and moving in a good direction. So that's really a good bonus for us really at this stage." 

On Baleba who could return over the next week according to reports: "He's got a little ankle issue. So, maybe a couple of weeks or so, maybe three weeks, we'll see. But we knew that before, so it's no major issue. 

"It’ll be great to have him back when we can. We’ll wait and see. We’re hopeful but I don’t want to put any deadlines on it just yet."

Meanwhile, both Tom Heaton and Manuel Ugarte both have unknown return dates as they recover behind the scenes.

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Champions LeagueMarcus RashfordMatthijs de LigtCarlos BalebaManchester UnitedSabah BakuPremier League

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