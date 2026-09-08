Eguavoen appointed interim Super Falcons coach

Former Super Eagles head coach Augustine Eguavoen has been appointed interim coach of the Super Falcons for their 2028 Olympic qualifying fixtures against Comoros in October.

The football legend will oversee the team while the NFF continues its search for a permanent head coach.

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He will be assisted by Nasarawa Amazons boss Christopher Danjuma, former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa and ex-Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf.

Nigeria will face Comoros in the second round, with both legs scheduled for October 9 and 13 at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.

The Falcons received a bye into the round as one of Africa’s three highest-ranked teams, while Comoros advanced after defeating Sudan on aggregate.

The 10-time African champions must navigate four knockout rounds to secure one of Africa’s two places at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.