Eguavoen appointed interim Super Falcons coach

The football legend will oversee the team while the NFF continues its search for a permanent head coach.
He will be assisted by Nasarawa Amazons boss Christopher Danjuma, former Super Eagles goalkeeper trainer Olatunji Baruwa and ex-Super Falcons defender Ayisat Yusuf.
Nigeria will face Comoros in the second round, with both legs scheduled for October 9 and 13 at Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne-Remo.
The Falcons received a bye into the round as one of Africa’s three highest-ranked teams, while Comoros advanced after defeating Sudan on aggregate.
The 10-time African champions must navigate four knockout rounds to secure one of Africa’s two places at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.