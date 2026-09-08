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Maltby hat-trick fires England to victory over Tanzania

Maltby hat-trick fires England to victory over Tanzania
Maltby hat-trick fires England to victory over TanzaniaMcKenzie/SWpix.com / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Rachel Maltby scored a hat-trick as England swept Tanzania aside 5-1 at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The Young Lionesses, held to a 1-1 draw by Canada in their opening match, made a fast start as Princess Ademiluyi opened the scoring with an excellent finish from Vivienne Lia’s cross.

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Maltby then doubled England’s advantage from the penalty spot before converting another spot-kick shortly before half-time. She completed her hat-trick after the break with a composed left-footed finish.

Tanzania continued to battle and were rewarded when Jamila Mnunduka found the net following a scramble inside the box. 

However, England quickly restored their dominance, with Jessie Gale stabbing home to complete the scoring.

Tanzania will now look to finish their campaign positively when they face Canada in their final group fixture.

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Rachel MaltbyPrincess AdemiluyiEnglandTanzaniaCanadaWorld Cup Women U20

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