USA pull out of U17 World Cup in Qatar over security concerns

The Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium will host the Under-17 World Cup final on December 13th

The United States has withdrawn from the upcoming Under-17 soccer World Cup in Qatar due to concerns about security in the Middle East, US media reported on Wednesday.

Players were informed of the decision just over a week before the tournament is due to begin on November 19, US Soccer Collective and The Athletic reported, citing anonymous sources.

Advertisement Advertisement

US Soccer, the sport's governing body in the United States, did not immediately confirm the news or respond to AFP's request for comment.

The war in the Middle East began in February with joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran, which retaliated by targeting, among others, Gulf countries allied with Washington.

Diplomatic efforts to end the conflict have been punctuated by repeated threats from the United States and Israel to resume bombardments of Iran.

Multiple sporting events in the Middle East have been affected, including the WTA Finals, which were scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia - which neighbours Qatar - but are instead now taking place at Indian Wells in the US.

This season's Formula 1 Grand Prix in Jeddah was cancelled, while the race in Bahrain was called off and later rescheduled under the same name in Malaysia.

Several events in Saudi Arabia have also been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks following attacks on the country by the Houthis in Yemen.

The US is one of 48 teams scheduled to play in the Under-17 World Cup, in a group with Montenegro, Chile and Algeria.

The Under-17 World Cup shifted to an annual event last year, and is being held in Qatar for five consecutive years.

Announcing its host decision in 2024, FIFA said the decision to choose a single host nation for multiple editions centred on the ability to make "use of existing footballing infrastructure in the interest of tournament efficiencies and sustainability".

Qatar was the venue for the 2022 men's World Cup.

Follow the tournament with Flashscore.