Kulusevski supports Tomasson sacking after Sweden struggles

Jon Dahl Tomasson was sacked after an initially dismal World Cup qualifying campaign

Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski has stated that the Swedish Football Association made the right decision to sack former head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, while still praising the Danish manager's coaching abilities.

"Things turned out well afterwards, so it was the right decision. Everything has gone really well since then," says Dejan Kulusevski in an interview with Fotbollskanalen.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Swede emphasizes, however, that the dismissal has not changed his view of Tomasson; in fact, he offers high praise for the Danish legend.

"I’m in good contact with Jon; he messaged me after my comeback to congratulate me. Jon taught me things that no one else has. I’ve taken away tactical insights that I gained from him."

"He is a fantastic coach—I’m certain we’ll see him again in the future. It was sad to end our partnership, but that’s football. Life goes on," says Dejan Kulusevski.

Tomasson has not held a position since his dismissal.

Jon Dahl Tomasson has been linked to several roles, having been a candidate for head coach positions at Hibernian, Norwich, and Anderlecht.