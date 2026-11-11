Dejan Lovren on Mauricio Pochettino's future: I know him, I don't see him at Man Utd

Former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has spoken on Mauricio Pochettino's future as he is linked with Manchester United.

United are reportedly finalising an agreement with former Tottenham and Chelsea boss Pochettino to become their next head coach as current boss Michael Carrick heads out the door.

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Reports claim the Red Devils have approached USA national team manager Pochettino to negotiate personal terms, with a meeting between board members set for later today to discuss Carrick's future.

Carrick's side are 18th in the table, one point above bottom club Crystal Palace as the club look up from the relegation zone despite also being in the Champions League.

Pochettino missed out on the United job in 2018 and 2022 to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag, respectively, but now could finally step into the role.

Speaking to Hajper, Lovren suggested that Pochettino may not work at United as the club is a mess from top to bottom.

"I know Mauricio Pochettino really well, and I know what he likes, but I don't see him at Man Utd. He's quite smart and knows what's going on around the club, and there is definitely a bigger issue than just changing the manager.

"Even with Michael Carrick, you feel there is something good in him, but there is a bigger issue. The foundations are not quite right.

"There is a period where things can go wrong, but now it's getting out of hand for how many years Manchester United has not been at the top for such a big club.

"I believe they deserve and always need to be in the top four, but you don't see it."

United CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are believed to have recommended a change in the dugout as fans await updates this week.