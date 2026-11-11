Sheringham blames Carrick's sack on two Man Utd stars: He makes mistake after mistake...

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has spoken on the imminent sack of Michael Carrick.

United have conceded 19 league goals in their opening 10 games and have now fallen into the relegation zone following the 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

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As per the BBC, Chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox are flying out to discuss strategy around the football club, a meeting that will reportedly see Carrick let go.

One win in 11 games, 30 goals conceded in all competitions and the worst record of any team in the top-five European leagues means Carrick's head is well and truly on the chopping block.

Are Maguire and Lammens to blame?

Speaking to BOYLE Sports, who offer the latest football odds, Sheringham has opened up on the situation as he turned his head to Harry Maguire and Senne Lammens.

“I mean, how long do you wait? They’re 18th in the league. I don’t want Michael Carrick to lose his job but you persevere only if you see signs that things are getting better and all we’re seeing from United are the same mistakes again and again.

“It’s just a very weird setup, and I know they’re saying there’s no plans to replace him but that’s just giving him the dreaded vote of confidence in another way. If it’s a coaching problem, if it’s a Steve Holland problem, it’s still down to Michael."

He continued: “I feel like this Manchester United team doesn’t know whether they are supposed to be pressing or dropping off. I don’t think they know what they’re supposed to be doing from the first minute because even the little things are missing, for me.

“When the ball was played out to Harry Magurie against Aston Villa, who is a senior pro, he heads it but doesn’t really head it out or head it to a teammate and it goes out of play and from there they take a quick throw. It’s such a weird way to start a game.

“The goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, looks nervous to me as well. He makes mistake after mistake after it puts you on the backfoot straight away. The way they reacted after going behind is good, it shows they’re still fighting, but you can’t carry on like this as Manchester United.”

Berrada and Wilcox are reportedly leaning towards recommending Carrick's dismissal as fans wait for more updates over the coming days. Mauricio Pochettino, Eddie Howe, Julian Nagelsmann and Antonio Conte are all listed as potential replacements.