Paris FC's Zabi emerges as January transfer target for Napoli

Napoli are reportedly considering a January move for Paris FC midfielder Patrick Zabi as they seek to strengthen their squad following a disappointing start to the season.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Serie A side have identified the 20-year-old Ivory Coast international as a potential winter transfer target.

Advertisement Advertisement

Napoli currently occupy 10th place in the Italian top flight after 11 matches and are eager to reinforce their midfield options.

Zabi joined Paris FC from Stade de Reims for €20 million last summer but has struggled to establish himself under manager Liam Rosenior.

Despite making eight Ligue 1 appearances this season and registering one assist, the midfielder has yet to start a league match.

Napoli are hoping to capitalise on his limited playing opportunities to secure his services.