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Tuchel insists England job remains priority ahead of Euro 2028

Tuchel insists England job remains priority ahead of Euro 2028
Tuchel insists England job remains priority ahead of Euro 2028John Walton, PA Images / Alamy / Profimedia

England manager Thomas Tuchel has dismissed speculation surrounding his future, insisting he will remain in charge until at least Euro 2028.

The former Chelsea boss confirmed his contract extension contains no release clause, despite admitting he misses the demands of club management.

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Tuchel stressed he has unfinished business with England and could remain beyond the tournament.

His commitment comes amid speculation linking Mauricio Pochettino with Manchester United, where the Argentine is reportedly being considered as Michael Carrick's replacement following his USA stint.

"There's no intention (of leaving). I signed the contract. I want to stay until the Euros. I want to do the Euros. We have unfinished business," Tuchel told media.

"I love my players. I love my staff and I have bosses who trust me. I know how to appreciate it a lot. I miss my players, and I miss my team, and I miss the 50 matches that I'm not involved in a year. But I'm desperate to win the Nations League and to try to win the Euros."

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