Uganda international David Owori killed during robbery attack

Ugandan footballer David Owori has died at the age of 27 after being attacked by suspected robbers near his home in Kampala, according to reports.

The SC Villa captain and Uganda international was allegedly assaulted after resisting an attempt to steal his mobile phone and other belongings.

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Police said attackers struck him with paving stones before fleeing the scene.

SC Villa spokesperson Asan Kasingye confirmed that Owori was ambushed by thugs as he approached his home in Makindye.

Local police spokesperson Rachael Kawala said investigations are ongoing as detectives work to identify those responsible.

Owori was a key figure for SC Villa, Uganda Premier League record champions, and had represented his country at international level.